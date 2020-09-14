Who is hosting first VP debate, who are the moderators and what are the rules?

The vice presidential debate is being hosted by CBS News and will be moderated by two of that network’s more prominent journalists: Norah O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor for CBS Evening News and Face the Nation moderator and Margaret Brennan, moderator of Face the Nation and CBS News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent. The rules for the debate will be somewhat different than the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump that ABC News hosted in September. For instance, whereas the presidential debate moderators muted the microphones of Harris or Trump while the other was speaking, both Walz and Vance will have their microphones on for the entire debate, creating the opportunity for them to interrupt one another.

When does the VP debate come on?

The 2025 vice presidential debate will air at 9 p.m. EST and last 90 minutes. Though it is hosted by CBS News, but will be broadcast on all major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS, as well as cable news channels such as CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. The event will also stream on platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.