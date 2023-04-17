Daniel Phillip was the first witness to testify at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial that began on Monday.

The 41-year-old male escort — who was hired by Diddy and had a relationship with him and then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified that he was paid between $700 and $6,000 to engage in sex with Ventura disgraced hip-hop mogul watched.

What we learned about Daniel Phillip’s relationship with Cassie and Diddy

Not only did Phillip claim that the sex sessions would last for hours, he also said that he once overheard Diddy physically assault Ventura in a separate room at the Jumeirah Essex House Hotel, Variety reported.

“I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!’” Phillip said. Combs told Ventura, “Bitch, when I tell you to come, you come now. Not later.”

When asked why he didn’t intervene in the alleged violence Diddy inflected upon Ventura, he said, “In my mind … if I tried to do something I might lose my life,” he added. “My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk.”

As Variety wrote of one part of Phillip’s testimony, “When asked why he continued to meet up with Combs and Ventura, he told the courtroom that he considered Ventura a friend and wanted to ‘check up’ on her. Plus, he feared that if he aggravated Combs, he might be in danger.”

Other revelations that Daniel Phillip shared on the stand

During the first session, Phillip said it took a while before he recognized Diddy since he was wearing a bandana that covered his face from the nose down, according to Variety. It wasn’t until Phillip heard Diddy’s voice that he recognized him.

Phillip alleged that condoms were rarely ever used during his sexual encounters with Ventura. He also recounted a time when Ventura asked him to urinate on her.

“He was always sitting in the corner masturbating,” Phillip said about Combs, per Variety.

On a couple of occasions, Phillip said Diddy videotaped the sessions and had a photo taken of his driver’s license before telling him it was “just for insurance, just in case.”

“I understood it to be he was threatening me,” Phillip said.

As evidence of Diddy’s alleged abuse toward Ventura, prosecutors played footage showing Diddy assaulting Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles for the jury, which consists of eight men and four women.