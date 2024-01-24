The Democratic National Convention has come and gone for another election season, once again re-introducing Americans to a unique cast of politicians and public figures standing behind presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The potential future POTUS accepted the party’s nod on Thursday (Aug. 23), but before that, her little sister, Maya Harris, stole the spotlight. Seeing as Kamala could be the country’s next leader, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that people want more information about her family.

Like her big sis, Maya’s professional background is in law, which she pursued after getting an education at Stanford. She’s no stranger to White House-related events, having served as a senior policy adviser during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid. When the firstborn Harris ran for president in 2020, Maya was the chairperson of her campaign, proving that the sisters have a healthy enough relationship to work together without any rivalries taking over.

Maya Harris’ DNC Speech Paid Tribute to Her and Kamala’s Late Mother

One member of Kamala and Maya Harris’ family who couldn’t be at the 2024 DNC is their late mother, Shyamala Gopalan; the former has long cited her maternal figure as a source of inspiration. While addressing the crowd in Chicago earlier this week, Maya reminded the world of her influence. “Mommy understood the power and possibility that come from embracing your true self. She knew we could be the authors of our own stories, just as she had been, and she wanted Kamala and me to have that same opportunity,” the mother of one emotionally said. “That’s a distinctly American story.”

Maya, who had her only daughter, Meena, when she was just 17 years old, added, “I could just see her smiling saying how proud she is of Kamala. And then, without missing a beat, she’d say, ‘That’s enough. You have work to do.” Despite falling pregnant as a teen, the younger Harris made it a priority to obtain her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California before pursuing law school.

Now That She’s Trending, People Are Curious About the Legal Baddie’s Relationship Status

(Photo by David Odisho/AFP via Getty Images)

After Maya’s appearance at the DNC, she began trending online – not only because people were curious about her career, but also as a result of her youthful appearance. “When you mix Black don’t crack and Asian don’t raisin you get a new strain of youth, apparently,” one user on X wrote, referencing the Harris’ mixed Black and South Asian ancestry.

As another openly asked, “Yo, Maya, you single?” someone else responded with a photo of Harris’ husband, Tony West, crushing the dreams of bachelors all across the country. Alongside the sweet picture, they wrote, “No she is not and her husband look like he fight.” Hilariously, West saw the tweet and chimed in. “Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans. And yes, he fight,” he clarified.

Through her 2024 campaign, Times of India reports that Maya Harris’ husband has played an instrumental role in supporting his sister-in-law. He has past experience in the Department of Justice and corporate law, plus an extensive network of friends and colleagues which he uses to bring in high-profile endorsements and financial support. If Kamala secures the presidency in the upcoming election, we’ll have at least four years to get to know her family and loved ones even better!