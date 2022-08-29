Megan The Stallion had the internet in a frenzy after she uploaded a video with NBA player Torrey Craig.
The Houston rapper had a post-and-delete moment on TikTok that now has fans discussing her current relationship status.
In the recording, they’re playing the well-known “couples’ challenge” Q&A game that shares details about the pair’s budding relationship. One of the questions was who said “I love you” first, to which they answered by pointing at each other. If the L-word has already been used, it seems this relationship has been brewing under the radar for a minute.
Following the video being published to the public, the post was swiftly deleted.
Everything to know about Torrey Craig
So, who is Megan’s potential new man? Craig plays for the Chicago Bulls and has been on the team as a small forward since 2023. Although he may be new to the “Hiss” artist’s fanbase, he’s not new to the league. Before joining the Windy City franchise, he began his NBA journey in June 2017 when he joined the Denver Nuggets during the organization’s summer league, per NBA.com. Ahead of his first game, most of the season was spent in the NBA G League. Since his induction, he’s been a name on the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers’ rosters as well.
The South Carolina native wasn’t always in the U.S. for his career. After he graduated from the University of South Carolina Upstate, the father of one spent the first few years of his professional basketball career overseas in Australia, where he had great success playing for four teams.
It’s no secret Megan has had a public dating history that has come with some highs and lows. In February 2021, she confirmed her relationship with rapper and songwriter Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, according to People. Their whirlwind romance was a fan favorite, so many were shocked when rumors of their breakup started to swirl in the first half of 2023.
The TSU alumna confirmed the gossip was true when she was spotted attending a wedding in May 2023 with Belgium soccer player Romelu Lukaku.
The short-lived romance with Lukaku was followed by some unexpected drama after she released her hit single “Cobra,” a song that revealed emotions and situations she experienced after Tory Lanez shot her. Some lyrics from the single caused major speculation about why her and Pardi’s relationship ended.
With all that the Hot Girl Coach has experienced in the public eye, it makes sense that she’s kept her personal life lowkey.
Since the post, she nor Craig has commented on the matter.