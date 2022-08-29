Former NBA basketball player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested in South Florida on allegations of committing fraud over the weekend.

According to Local 10, the athlete was apprehended and taken into custody by authorities at an airport in the Broward County area on Sunday. The police report online revealed that he was hit with fraud charges after issuing a check with insufficient funds tied to a casino debt.

Marcus Morris’ brother and agent condemn airport arrest

Not long after Morris’ arrest, his brother Keef Morris addressed the matter on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was shocked at the public handling of the entire situation, including his sibling’s arrest and the rapid spread of false narratives via news outlets.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s**t,” Keef tweeted. “They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this shit man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s**t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Morris is still detained behind bars as he awaits release. Yonny Noy, the agent for the unsigned 13-year NBA veteran, spoke out in his defense on X, stating that the situation in question was misconstrued. He also noted that the amount in question isn’t substantial.

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy wrote in a quoted tweet. “This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”

From No. 14 draft pick to eight‑franchise NBA veteran

Morris began his professional basketball career 14 years ago when he was selected by the Houston Rockets as the No. 14 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. According to Statmuse, he spent his 13 NBA seasons with eight franchises: the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.