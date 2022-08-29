A California woman claims her last shopping experience at Costco left her with physical and health issues that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life. She’s now suing them for over $14 million.

According to SFGate, the incident happened at one of the American chain’s membership-only warehouse clubs in Santa Rosa on March 22. Sadie Novotny claims that while she was walking down the aisle, one of the cabinet sets on an in-store display fell off its platform and collapsed on her, leaving her pinned to the floor.

Why is Costco being sued for over $14 million?

The plaintiff shared that the alleged experience of the accident left her with “multiple, permanent, and severe injuries,” including brain damage.

Novotny’s lawsuit has three financial requests, including $10,000 for utility bills, $100,000 for lost wages and medical bills incurred as a result of the accident, plus an additional $4 million for future losses and expenses, as reported by USA Today. Additionally, two $5 million claims for “pain, suffering, and inconvenience” and emotional distress were submitted.

What happened at this Costco location?

Before Cosco’s petition to transfer the case to the Northern District Court was granted, the victim’s initial filing in Alameda County Superior Court declared that the company had not taken the proper precautions to ensure the safety of customers in the vicinity of the setup. Court documents mentioned that the cabinet had “thin” leg support and was placed oddly on a small, run-down wooden pallet.

Additionally, it states that the company allegedly overlooked its employees’ education about the brand’s products, specifically that particular cabinet, so they’d know to put warning disclosure signs on or near the presentation.

Novotny is expected to face Costco in a court appearance this September for a case management conference, per the latest docket updates.