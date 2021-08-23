On Sunday, the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson retired her college jersey at the Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina.

The historic night marked the culmination of the MVP’s collegiate career at the University of South Carolina under Coach Dawn Staley’s guidance.

Even though many are wondering if No. 22 will appear again on the Gamecocks’ court, the athletic department policy states that retired numbers do not necessarily mean retired jerseys. According to Staley, Wilson’s No. 22 basketball jersey will never be worn again.

The ceremony kicked off before the Gamecocks’ 83-66 victory against Auburn, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community,” Wilson said, per AP.

Wilson didn’t hold back from crying alongside her parents as her jersey hung from the rafters.

“I hope I make you proud,” she said to her parents, according to AP.

During her time at the University of South Carolina, Wilson was a four-time all-American and three-time SEC Player of the Year award, and she won numerous individual honors, per Yahoo! Sports. As a result, she led the Gamecocks to the 2017 national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament.

In September 2024, she was named the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player, making her the second player in history to win the award unanimously.

“South Carolina shaped me, not just as an athlete but as a person,” Wilson told ESPN. “As I look in the rafters and see my jersey, I am reminded how important it is to chase your dreams without fear.”

It is her 2,389 points and 363 blocks that make her the program’s all-time leader.

“What she means to our program is legendary,” Staley said Sunday, per ESPN. “You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A’ja is all the other stuff. It’s OK to come to a local college, university, and take on the pressures. It’s a pressure thing because you are doing it in front of all of the people that know you. You only want to do well in front of them.”

“Because of A’ja, we continue to get the top talent. And our fans, they create an experience that if you don’t come here, you feel like you’re missing out.”