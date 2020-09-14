Rep. Al Green announced to protesters Saturday that he would soon be filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The Texas Democrat has repeatedly clashed with Trump and been a fierce critic of the president over a host of issues.

Green made his latest remarks about impeachment when he appeared before protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” event that saw some 1,400 planned rallies at sites across the United States. At the Washington, D.C., rally, Green told the crowd that he planned to file articles of impeachment against Trump within the next 30 days. In a Biblical reference, Green said “I understand that he is a Goliath” and that Trump “has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David.”

Green’s latest attempt to call out Trump

The comments by Green are the latest in a series of clashes between the congressman and the president. During Trump’s first term, Green unsuccessfully proposed articles of impeachment against the president. In February, Green again pledged to push for Trump’s impeachment, this time over the president’s bizarre plan for a U.S. takeover of Gaza and expulsion of Palestinians from the territory. And in March, Green was kicked out of the congressional chamber for heckling Trump during the president’s speech before a joint session of Congress; Green later received a censure from Congress for the incident.

Record-setting third impeachment for Trump?

Even though Green has failed in his past attempts to impeach Trump, the president was separately impeached two separate times. Even though Trump is the only twice-impeached president in U.S. history, he was acquitted both times, as most of his Republican allies voted against his removal from office. “We need a Senate that will convict him this time,” Green told the Washington, D.C., crowd Saturday. “You can’t be entrusted with liberty and justice for all,” Green said of Trump during the rally. “You can’t be entrusted with government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

With millions of people reportedly coming out Saturday to protest Trump, Elon Musk and the policies they have put in place, opposition and anger toward the president appears to be high. In the coming weeks, we will see if those sentiments will be enough to cause the latest attempts to remove Trump from office to gain traction, or if this latest push for impeachment will simply serve as another protest in disapproval of the president’s actions.