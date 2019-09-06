Two days after getting into a terrifying car crash, Alijah Arenas is no longer in a medically induced coma. However, Arenas remains intubated, the family said in a statement, per People magazine.

Arenas, the son of NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas, sustained serious injuries when his Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Thursday.

Though he remains intubated, ESPN stated that his family said that he has “shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours.”

What happened to Alijah Arenas?

As ESPN reported, Arenas’ family said he “remembered the smoke from the crash and wrote to ask, ‘Did anyone get hurt?'”

A bystander who spoke to ESPN said he rushed to save Arenas when he heard banging coming from the burning car.

“I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick. That’s when I realized someone was inside,” the bystander told ESPN. “I tried to break the window, but it wouldn’t give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out.”

The Arenas family later thanked the bystander in a statement and added that Alijah’s “incredible will to survive” is “nothing short of miraculous.”

“The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery,” the family stated, per People. “They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community.”

Who is Alijah Arenas?

Arenas, who is Gilbert’s second-oldest child, committed to the University of Southern California after establishing himself as one of the country’s top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old star, who will graduate in 2026, currently attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles.