Now that the dust has settled on WrestleMania 41, it’s clear that the “Big 3” did their thing. Jade Cargill, Naomi and Bianca Belair certainly made their presence known on the show of shows. After what was ultimately seen as a lackluster night, the main event’s attention quickly turned. They turned to the other matches of the weekend. In truth, the women’s division of the WWE did nothing but excel once again this past weekend. However, the performances of the Big 3 stood out among the others.

The overarching story of the schism in the Big 3 of Cargill, Naomi, and Belair had the fans’ attention. Night one of WrestleMania 41 showcased the biggest grudge match on the card between Cargill and Naomi. Both women had something to prove. As the match played out, we saw a Cargill who clearly seemed to belong. Then we saw Naomi in this new light, soaking in the jeers as an antagonist should. They played off each other so well, and every move mattered in large part due to the fans’ investment. We all wanted Cargill to get her revenge. In the short term, she has.

Belair, on the other hand, had a different level of intrigue in her triple-threat match. She was juggling whether or not the night one result of her former faction mates might impact her match on night two. Belair was involved in a title match with two of the best in the ring. The “EST” faced Rhea Ripley and the women’s world champion Iyo Sky. Not only was the title on the line, but so was Belair’s lauded undefeated WrestleMania undefeated streak.

The most incredible opening WrestleMania match of all time

It says a lot when you think about it. This ranks with Bret Hart versus Owen Hart or Rey Mysterio versus Eddie Guerrero. We saw a triple-threat match on night two of WrestleMania that held a sense of urgency. Fans were on the edge of their seats, and each of these women did whatever they could to convey their desire to win. From the pace of this match to its intensity, it delivered on all fronts. It also saw Belair losing a WrestleMania match for the first time. But none of us really view it that way because of the classic match it was and its innovative finish.

The beauty of the year-long Big 3 story was that it started as a moment

At WrestleMania 40, it was really cool to see these ladies together. Cargill had just debuted with the company, and Naomi had just returned. We knew that at some point, heads might roll between them, but the question was how? We were about to enjoy them as a unit, and it was a cool moment from last year’s show. After Wrestlemania 41, these ladies are the conversation, and for all of the right reasons. It clearly shows the importance of slowly building stories. These stories are relatable.

Jealousy, loyalty and all principles that many people place in high regard

What happens when you show disregard for them? Beautiful storytelling that showcased the company’s diverse roster, without making that the story. That deserves a ton of credit as well. Give the women some nuanced work and let them run with it. They scored unequivocally, representing us in the most beautiful way.