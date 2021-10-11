The biggest of the WWE’s Big 3 you will find in Jade Cargill. A modern marvel in her own right, she sits at the center of all the turmoil within the triad. Through no fault of her own, she was ambushed by Naomi and taken out for months. It was at the Elimination Chamber event where she got her lick back. Since Naomi has admitted to putting jade on the shelf, a Wrestlemania grudge match was made between the two. This will be the first one one-on-one match between two ladies ever that doesn’t involve a championship. What that indicates is that this issue between the two is so palpable that it surpasses any championship reign.

What this opportunity presents for Cargill is a true proving ground. For the majority of her time in WWE, she has had the opportunity to work along Bianca Belair and Naomi. Those two ladies are already assimilated with WWE’s style. This match will be Cargill’s first marquee one-on-one match in the WWE. To further drive home how big that is, she’s having it at Wrestlemania 41. There are reasons in and out of the ring that I believe this moment is so important for Cargill.

Jade Cargill has something to prove

On our screens, in canon, she has to get her revenge. She also has to make a statement — that she can go at it with the best of them, on the grandest stage alone. But when we step away, there’s something else at play here. In a very real way, the public has never truly known why Cargill was really gone. Not that it’s any of our business, confidentiality is very much a thing on health issues. But people have their guesses as to what might have been going on.

Was Jade Cargill injured?

Some believe so. Was Cargill in need of some more training at the WWE Performance Center? There are some who believe that as well. What I am sure of is that Cargill has heard all of this. She sees the posts and the comments. So, regardless of the validity of these presumptions, she’s looking to shut people up.

I don’t blame her. I actually find Cargill to be quite an entertaining pro-wrestler. She’s a star. When you talk about the intangibles of someone with star quality, she has it. It’s in her walk and in her talk. You can’t teach presence. And with all the “glow” that Naomi will be bringing, Cargill’s star power can match it.

Expect a coming out party for Jade Cargill’s in-ring work

She’s diligent and has pride. Above all else, she wants to be taken seriously. We’ll have the doubters to thank for the absolute banger of a match that we’ll watch this coming Saturday night. In the ring with a pro like Naomi will only mean great things. I’m so ready for this story to be told and possibly culminate.

If deemed a success, this will open the door for other big stories to be told by women at Wrestlemania. There will be further belief that championships won’t be the only reason to be intrigued with a one-on-one women’s matchup. Between now and then though, I’m ready to see Black women do something that they have a ton of experience with and that’s make history. There’s no better setting to do so than this Sunday’s Wrestlemania 41.