For the first time in a decade, the WWE’s Naomi is not here for fan support. Having admitted to being the one who took out Jade Cargill earlier this year, Naomi is in hot water. The split of the Big 3 will be felt all throughout Wrestlemania weekend, as Bianca Belair has a title match as well. But the grudge match of Wrestlemania weekend is undoubtedly Naomi versus Cargill. With the most organic build for a non-title match in some time, we have palpable bad blood between these two ladies.

It’s been a while since fans have seen this side of Naomi

Heck, many who are tuned in these days probably weren’t watching from the days that she was a “funkadactyl.” Regardless of all of that, I can assure you that Naomi is ready for this moment. In 2015, Naomi was in a faction that included Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone). Collectively, they were known as Tea, BAD, and for a short time, they were one of the more hated stables on Smackdown. However, as a fan, I definitely felt that her new presentation wasn’t received how it should’ve been. I think we all thought that her heel turn then was premature.

Naomi stomps Jade Cargill during SmackDown at Unipol Arena on March 21, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo: Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

So much has happened in Naomi’s career

One of the cool things that she accomplished after 2015 was becoming the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions along with Sasha Banks. It was a sign from the WWE that they were ready to invest in more stories for their women’s roster onscreen, or so we thought. Citing frustrations with the creative team at the time, the team infamously walked out on the WWE. Fans and commentators alike, believed that their walk-out was justified.

Ultimately, the ladies were fired. Naomi and Banks moved on to other promotions. Banks eventually debuted in the number two promotion in the country in All Elite Wrestling. While Naomi on the other hand, had a very successful run in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling. The time that Naomi spent at Impact allowed her to grow her work in and out of the ring without the WWE umbrella.

It’s my belief that her solo run in TNA really helped build more confidence in her command of her character. So, upon her return to the WWE in last year’s Royal Rumble, she came back more seasoned. That’s important to note because now she is able to help carry this story with Jade Cargill. She commits a heinous act in this story, and people are eating it up. She has the proper motive to validate her antagonistic turn these days. Everyone gets it. Because of that, this presentation of Naomi has so many legs to it.

A blood feud comes to a head at Wrestlemania in two weeks

We very well may see Cargill come out on top. But believe me, we may be in for one memorable performance from Naomi. This match is a show stealer waiting to happen on an already stacked card. Naomi’s “glow” era may be gone, but she is set to shine once again, on the grandest stage of them all.