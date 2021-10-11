Just like that, we’re now in the NBA offseason. Somehow, the NBA has found ways to remain relevant even before the free agent period begins. Since the conclusion of the NBA finals last weekend, Kevin Durant has already found a new home in Houston as a member of the Houston Rockets. The trade sent Durant to Houston and blue chipper Jalen Green to the Phoenix Suns. It highlighted the end of what was trade rumor purgatory for NBA fans. With Durant in the twilight of his career, he still commands max player money. He certainly deserves it because he still produces at an all-NBA level. But players like him and LeBron James, for instance, are no longer adhering to precedent.

The game has changed

Typically, when basketball players enter their mid-to-late thirties, it is known as the downside of their career. In most instances, players at that point were relegated to more mentorship roles on teams or supplemental contributors. The greatest in our game have seen this day arrive for them. It’s literally a who’s who list. From the likes of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, to Shaquille O’Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon, they all became role players at a point. A common throughline here though, is the era in which they played.

One of the youngest players at the tail end of that era was the late, great Kobe Bryant. He played for 20 seasons, and although less efficient, he still maintained the same scoring prowess till the end. Players at the tail end of that 1990s generation began to benefit from the work that prior players did. From Dirk Nowitzki to Tim Duncan and others, they began to benefit from having chartered planes and better medical advancements. As they made the most of this, the next generation took note.

So, now we have an NBA where Durant, James and Stephen Curry remain relevant because of how well these players can still take care of themselves. But with that ability to play better for longer periods, it allows for players to be paid handsomely for longer periods, too. As much as these guys deserve their bag, we’re also seeing the most interesting of dynamics unfold with teams.

Front offices are in unfamiliar territory

In this, NBA front offices are being forced to reckon with having to pay big money to players who are closer in age to 40 than 30. Many of these teams have younger talent that is being cultivated, who are now considered to be trade bait. The teams of this era are leaning to fix the plane as it flies. Do they develop their squad, or detour right into “win now” mode?

With the Houston Rockets being the number two seed in the Western Conference last season, they’re clearly seeking to win now. With Durant still dropping over 25 points per game, this gamble may prove to pay off big in H-Town. If you ask me, there is value in trading for an aging and productive superstar. But to me, what matters most is the scenario. The Rockets have the depth to still remain atop the West next season. If you want a dynamic like this to work, this is the only scenario in which it could.