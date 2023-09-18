Stress is a universal experience. Whether from school, family, friends or life, it’s a regular part of being human. Despite overstimulation and doomscrolling becoming normalized, it’s worth noting that too much stress can seriously harm your body. Recent studies show that high levels of stress might increase your risk of having a stroke, which is a medical emergency that can change your life in a matter of minutes.

Strokes are serious health risks that shouldn’t be ignored. While many things can cause these events, stress is one risk factor people often ignore. Long-term stress can hurt the body – especially the heart and brain. But making smart lifestyle choices, keeping regular doctor’s visits and finding healthy ways to manage stress, can reduce the risk of experiencing a stroke. Protecting the mind and body isn’t just about feeling good today, but staying healthy for years to come.

What is a stroke?

(Getty Images)

A stroke occurs when blockages in the blood vessels prevent blood flow to the brain or when a blood vessel bursts. The brain needs oxygen and nutrients to work correctly; blood is essential for delivering them. When the brain doesn’t get enough blood, even for a few minutes, brain cells can start to die.

There are two main types of strokes. Ischemia is caused by a blockage in a blood vessel (this is the most common type). People also experience hemorrhagic strokes, which take place when a burst blood vessel leads to bleeding in the brain. Both of these can cause serious problems like paralysis, trouble speaking or understanding speech, memory loss, vision problems and trouble with balance or walking. In some cases, a stroke can lead to death or long-term disabilities. That’s why knowing the risks and how to prevent them is so important.

Several factors can increase stroke risk, such as:

High blood pressure

Smoking

Diabetes

Obesity (being very overweight)

Not getting enough exercise

Poor diet

Excessive alcohol consumption

Family history of stroke

But what about stress? Research suggests that chronic (long-lasting) stress and affiliated mental health disorders like depression can also contribute to increasing stroke risk.

How stress affects the body

Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels

Stress affects not just the mind but the entire body. When people are stressed, hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline are released. Normally, these hormones are released in short bursts to help people survive quick circumstances such as being in danger and needing to act fast. But sustained stress that lasts for days, weeks or even years causes those hormones to stay in the body for too long and can be damaging.

Chronic stress can lead to high blood pressure, heart problems, poor sleep, weakened immune system and overall unhealthy habits (like overeating, smoking, drinking or skipping exercise). All of these effects can raise stroke risk.

Scientists have found that people who experience high levels of stress are more likely to suffer a stroke. In one 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Open Network, researchers found that people who experienced severe work stress were twice as likely to have an ischaemic stroke and over five times as likely to have a hemorrhagic stroke compared to those who didn’t.

Another 2021 study showed that people with anger or emotional outbursts were more likely to experience a stroke within an hour of the episode. Stress seems to trigger strokes by increasing blood pressure and damaging blood vessels over time. Even emotional trauma, like the loss of a loved one or going through a divorce, can raise your stroke risk if it leads to long-term stress.

Can a stroke lead to other health problems?

Having a stroke can also increase the chances of developing dementia, depression, anxiety, heart disease or repeat episodes. Prevention isn’t just about avoiding a single event – it’s about embracing lifelong changes to preserve health.

The good news is that there are many ways to minimize stroke risk, including better managing stress. Here are some essential tips:

Exercise regularly: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get at least 150 active minutes daily. This can easily translate to 30 minutes a day for five days a week, including low-impact activities like walking, biking or dancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get at least 150 active minutes daily. This can easily translate to 30 minutes a day for five days a week, including low-impact activities like walking, biking or dancing. Eat a healthy diet: Focus on healthier choices such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid too much salt, sugar, and processed foods.

Focus on healthier choices such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid too much salt, sugar, and processed foods. Attend regular wellness visits: Regular checkups can catch problems early, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Regular checkups can catch problems early, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Take medications if needed: If a doctor prescribes medicine for blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes, take it as directed.

If a doctor prescribes medicine for blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes, take it as directed. Quit smoking and limit alcohol: Both smoking and drinking too much can increase stroke risk.

Both smoking and drinking too much can increase stroke risk. Learn to manage stress: Incorporating mindfulness techniques can be effective. Try deep breathing, meditation, journaling, talking to a friend or doing something creative like art or music. Even just getting enough sleep can make a big difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if your body is under stress for too long?

Staying stressed for extended periods can lead to chronic health problems. These may include high blood pressure, weakened heart health, digestive issues and mental health problems like anxiety or depression. Over time, this stress can also damage blood vessels and increase the chances of having a stroke.

What percentage of strokes are caused by stress?

While stress is not the only cause of strokes, it plays a role in many cases. Studies suggest that 30%–50% of strokes may be linked to stress-related factors like emotional strain.

Are there warning signs days before a stroke?

There can be warning signs. Some people experience mini-strokes (also called TIAs, or transient ischemic attacks) before a major stroke. These can include sudden confusion, temporary trouble speaking, sudden weakness in the face, arms, or leg and dizziness or balance problems. If these symptoms happen, see a doctor immediately, even if they go away.