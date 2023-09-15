Collard greens have been a staple in Black culture from the beginning of time, and are just one example of how our people turned pain into something prolific.

On July 26, the Detroit is Different Community Group is proud to celebrate the return of its annual Collard Green Cook-Off, marking the start of its third consecutive year.

The mission behind the event

Much more than a cooking competition, the Collard Green Cook-Off celebrates history, culture and community by uniting local chefs, urban growers, community elders and the next generation on Detroit’s east side for a one-of-a-kind experience that honors food and shared heritage.

“The Collard Green Cook-Off is an intergenerational experience that feels like a family reunion—even among folks who aren’t blood, but are definitely kin in spirit,” Khary Frazier, founder of Detroit is Different, told Blavity ahead of the event. “Those 480 pounds of greens, the live performances, and our celebrity judges all work together to create a vibe that’s joyful and affirming.”

He added, “These elements deepen engagement because they reflect us—our humor, our taste, our style. Too often, mainstream narratives don’t uplift our communities. But here, we tell our own story, on our own terms. We’re tasting, touching, and celebrating something that’s for us, by us. That’s the power of this event.”

‘It’s about reclaiming the full story of who we are’

Though the history associated with soul food is painful, as it stemmed from the resourceful cooking of enslaved Africans using limited ingredients to create nourishing meals for their loved ones, today it is a beloved cuisine that typically includes dishes like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn bread, sweet potato pie, and yam, and a staple continues to be collard greens.

“It’s deeper than just turning ‘slop’ into something sacred—it’s about reclaiming the full story of who we are. Collard greens represent the creativity, resilience, and cultural genius of our people,” Frazier explained. “These greens traveled with us through the Maafa—from West Africa, braided into the hair of those enslaved, to being cultivated here as both sustenance and medicine. What was once dismissed as “just a weed” or “slop” became a source of nourishment, healing, and pride.”

“This reframing is critical because it aligns with how we define our own values. In a time when so much is imposed on our identity, celebrating collard greens allows us to honor legacy, affirm self-worth, and build community pride,” he continued. “At Detroit is Different, we elevate everyday Black Detroit experiences—not just celebrity—but the richness of our cultural fabric. This is about walking in the dignity of who we are and knowing that is enough.”

The event encompasses everything from collard greens in their purest form to collard-green sushi, showcasing the role that culinary creativity has played in advancing cultural pride while remaining rooted in tradition.

Supporting growers economically and culturally, one collard green at a time

In addition to showcasing creativity with its Collard Green Cook-Off, Detroit is Different plays a significant role in supporting Detroit’s urban farming movement, specifically through its collaboration with the Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund.

“Detroit is unique: a city where Black farmers are growing fresh, nutritious food in the heart of an urban metropolis,” Frazier explained. “The Collard Green Cook-Off highlights that work, giving growers visibility and a platform. Economically, we support them with fair compensation—$5 per pound for their greens. Culturally, we celebrate them as essential stewards of our health, heritage, and self-determination. This is about bridging the gap between growers, culinary artists, and the community—all in one space.”

The Collard Green Cook-Off takes place on Saturday, July 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Detroit’s East Side at Chandler Park.