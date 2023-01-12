Chicago Fire and The Game revival series star Adriyan Rae is the latest to join the cast of Mara Brock Akil’s upcoming Netflix series, Forever.

Deadline reports that Rae is joining the cast of Brock Akil‘s Netflix adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 novel. The series reimagines the book as a story about two Black teenagers “exploring their identities through the awkward–and moving–journey of being each other’s firsts in 2018 Los Angeles.” According to Brock Akil, the series will examine “the idea of your first love being your forever.”

Rae will play Brittany, an older cousin of Lovie Simone’s character Keisha. Brittainy is a social climber who serves as an older sister figure for Keisha who will give her blunt advice and humorous advice and supports her and Keisha’s mom Shelly. Brittany “always brings a sense of fun to wherever she goes–including affectionately calling Keisha ‘Urkel’ due to her book smart nature,” according to the character’s description.

The series also stars Michael Cooper Jr., who plays Simone’s love interest Justin Edwards. Karen Pittman and Wood Harris also star.

Regina King will executive produce and direct the first episode.