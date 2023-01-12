All American: Homecoming‘s third season is coming back this July, and there is some new All American news as well.

The popular, HBCU-set spinoff of All American will debut July 8 at 9/8c and move into its regular timeslot of Mondays at 8/7c July 22. The current sixth season of All American will have its season finale July 15 at 8/7c.

The series continues following Geffri Maya’s character Simone as she traverses the highs and lows of tennis and life at an HBCU.

According to the synopsis for the third season, Simone’s love life and tennis life collide briefly before Simone’s tennis ambitions take center stage. As the synopsis states:

Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Camille Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Sylvester Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Mitchell Edwards), Keisha (Netta Walker) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Marqui Jackson and Lindsay Dunn executive produce.