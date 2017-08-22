Apple TV+ has set an adaptation of the novel Neuromancer, co-created by JD Dillard and executive produced by Drake.

Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson, the TV adaptation of Neuromancer hails from creators Dillard and Graham Roland. A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, Neuromancer will also be produced by rapper Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner. Dillard, who has helmed films such as Sleight and Devotion, is also set to direct the pilot episode.

Here’s the official description: The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Graham Roland and JD Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Dillard and Roland will executive produce Neuromancer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, and Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment. Zack Hayden and Gibson will also serve as executive producers.

This will be the latest Skydance series at Apple TV+ following Foundation, The Big Door Prize and the upcoming comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.