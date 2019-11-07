Stars of the Real Housewives have been known to explore careers outside of the Bravo franchise to varying success.

The latest to branch out is The Real Housewives of Potomac mainstay Ashley Darby, who appeared on Fox 5 DC on Thursday and performed Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Bossip reported. Viewers had a lot to say about the performance, which quickly went viral on social media.

Darby performed other iconic Flack songs in her sold-out show

According to Bossip, Darby appeared on Fox 5 DC to promote Ashley Darby: Live, her sold-out show that aims to “captivate the audience with a heartfelt selection of songs, including tributes to the legendary Roberta Flack.” In an Instagram post, Darby shared that the show will held at “the legendary Mr. Henry’s, where THE Roberta Flack was discovered!”

Viewers are confused by and critical of the performance

Darby’s tribute to the late singer, who reported died on Feb. 24 after a years-long battle with ALS, did not go over well with viewers.

“Yall… why did I just see a clip of Ashley Darby doing a tribute for Roberta Flack…. please tell me I’m hallucinating,” someone tweeted with a clip and meme GIF.

Another commented, “want whoever had Ashley Darby singing Roberta Flack on national news, arrested and charged immediately!!!!” alongside a NeNe Leakes “right now” GIF.

One viewer said Flack would haunt Darby “for the next 30 days and 30 nights” because of the performance with a stunned Roberta Flack GIF.

Another shared a clip of Darby singing the song during one of the Ashley Darby: Live events and asked, “Why does Ashley Darby keep singing?”

During that performance, she also acknowledged the reactions to her Fox 5 DC performance and admitted there were some issues.