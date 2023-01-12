Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is joining the cast of Apple TV+ limited series Lucky.

According to Deadline, Ellis-Taylor joins a cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy, who also executive produces with Reese Witherspoon and series creator Jonathan Tropper.

The series follows Lucky (Taylor-Joy), a woman who turned her back on her criminal past. But in order to fully put the past behind her, she must dive back into the criminal underworld one more time.

Ellis-Taylor’s character is FBI Agent Billie Rand. There’s no description of her character, but it stands to reason that Rand would be after Lucky and the criminal world she’s involved in.

Lucky is based on the book by Marissa Stapley and was part of Witherspoon’s “Reese’s Book Club” at Hello Sunshine (which also serves as the film’s producer with Topper’s Tropper Ink). Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter also executive produces with director Jonathan Van Tulleken. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her company Ladykiller.

Ellis-Taylor was recently honored with the Excellence in the Arts award at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors ceremony. She can currently be seen in the Oscar-nominated film Nickel Boys.

She can also be heard on the Radiotopia from PRX’s narrative podcast Red for Revolution alongside Rutina Wesley, Jennifer Beals, Loretta Devine, Jordan Hull, S. Epatha Merkerson, Renée Wilson, Danny Glover, Vanessa E. Williams, Alimi Ballard and adrienne maree brown.