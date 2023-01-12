Avatar: Fire and Ash shows a new, fiery side to the world of Pandora.

The trailer takes viewers to Pandora one more time, but this time, a new fire-controlling tribe is revealed, and they don’t have the best interests of other Na’vi, including human-turned Na’vi Sully (Jake Worthington) and his wife and Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) at heart.

Along with Worthington and Saldaña, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

What Zoe Saldaña previously told us about the second film

Saldaña told Blavity in 2022, during the press tour for Avatar: The Way of Water, that connecting with her character’s journey into motherhood allowed her to bring her own experiences of motherhood to the screen.

“I’m a mother now and getting to experience all the fears that my character was going through because she’s a mother as well, and relating to some of those was new for me, but welcoming,” she said.

She also talked about how, despite the technological advancements embedded within the making of the franchise, the Avatar story is essentially a boy-meets-girl romance.

“We can talk about the technology and how much it cost to make and the impact that the first film, but the reason why it was so special was because it was a love story between a boy and a girl finding each other and going against their own currents of life and coming out together as a team and fighting for what’s right,” she said. “This is a continuation of that. At the core of all of this is a family.”

When does ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ hit theaters?

Avatar: Fire and Ash comes to theaters on Dec. 19.