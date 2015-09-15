A new Barbershop series, based on the film franchise of the same name, is in development at Prime Video with Jermaine Fowler set to star in it. Marshall Todd, who co-wrote the first film, is writing and executive producing this series.

Max Searle is the co-showrunner and also executive produces.

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, Prominent Productions and State Street Pictures are behind the project, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are thrilled to announce a new series based on the hilarious and innovative world of Barbershop for our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The television adaptation of this iconic film franchise is in excellent hands with co-showrunners Max Searle and Marshall Todd. We couldn’t be happier with their collaboration and hard work to bring Calvin’s Chicago-based barbershop to life for a new audience on Prime Video.”

What is the new ‘Barbershop’ series set to be about?

Here’s the official description:

The television adaptation of the franchise revolves around Travis “Trav” Porter (Fowler), who endeavors to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at the iconic “Calvin’s” barbershop in Chicago. And while the barbers are new, the shop remains just as lively, the customers just as argumentative, and the fades are still the dopest in the city — because at Calvin’s, the community comes together for way more than just a haircut.

“We are thrilled to announce a new series based on the hilarious and innovative world of Barbershop for our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “The television adaptation of this iconic film franchise is in excellent hands with co-showrunners Max Searle and Marshall Todd. We couldn’t be happier with their collaboration and hard work to bring Calvin’s Chicago-based barbershop to life for a new audience on Prime Video.”

Other executive producers are Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Bradley Gardner; Cameron Burnett, and Autumn Bailey-Ford for Prominent Productions; and State Street Pictures. Tiffany Brown co-executive produces for Hartbeat.

The history of the ‘Barbershop’ film franchise

The first Barbershop film was released in 2002, directed by Tim Story. The cast was led by Ice Cube as Calvin Palmer Jr., and also starred Anthony Anderson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve, Troy Garity, Michael Ealy, Keith David, Leonard Earl Howze and Cedric the Entertainer.

A second film, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, was quickly released in 2004, adding Queen Latifah and Harry Lennix to the starry ensemble. Over a decade later, much of the original main cast reprised their roles in 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut, which introduced Regina Hall, Common, Nicki Minaj and more

Aside from the main films, a spinoff film with Queen Latifah’s character, Beauty Shop, was released in 2005.

Additionally, the first Barbershop TV series, which saw different actors playing the characters, ran for one season on Showtime in 2005. Omar Gooding and Gbenga Akinnagbe led the cast.