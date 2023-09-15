Fans of Beyond the Gates were puzzled about the network airing reruns of the soap opera.

As the first Black, one-hour daytime soap opera, the show has quickly gained a huge fandom and audience. It was quickly renewed for a second season and has made major gains in its time slot, proving to be stiff competition for General Hospital.

However, fans are scratching their heads as episodes of Beyond the Gates are in repeats for the July 4 holiday week, according to Deadline. The move, unprecedented in broadcast television because week-long breaks aren’t typical for daytime dramas, comes five months after airing original episodes outside of event-based preemption.

What does the creator of ‘Beyond the Gates’ have to say about the reruns?

Creator Michele Val Jean took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to try and reassure worried fans.

“To those asking: preemption-rerun decisions are made way above my pay grade so no insight into that,” she wrote. “The good news is the upcoming reruns are premiere week so those of you who missed it can catch up with how it all began.”

The next day, she showed gratitude for the love and support fans have given the series.

Brandon Claybon, who portrays Beyond the Gates‘ Martin Richardson, commented, in part, “We’ll be back in no time!!!”

When will the original episodes return?

Deadline reported that the network has declined to comment on the reason for the reruns, but new episodes will return on Monday, July 7.