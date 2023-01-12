Black Mirror, the speculative sci-fi anthology series that leaves fans shocked every season, is coming back very soon.

Netflix has announced the seventh season of the series will drop next month. with a new all-star cast and six new episodes. The plots of the new episodes are still being kept secret except for the news of a “USS Callister” sequel episode.

The original “USS Callister” episode, starring Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Billy Magnussen, aired during the show’s fourth season in 2017.

Who will star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7?

Season 7 includes newly-announced cast members Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè.

Per the trailer, it also appears Poulter and Chaudhry could be reprising their roles for a “Bandersnatch” sequel episode.

Previously announced cast members include Magnussen, Milioti, Simpson, Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter.

When does ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 premiere?

Black Mirror Season 7 premieres on April 10.

Check out the trailer below. More information on Black Mirror will be coming in the following days.

The series is created by Charlie Brooker and the production company is Broke & Bones. Executive producers are Brooker, Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.

Check out more Season 7 photos below: