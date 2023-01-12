Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Edgar Ramirez, Cate Blanchett and Jack Black are leading the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.

In the film’s first trailer, Hart and the cast are portraying the wild characters from the Gearbox and 2K game–a game that has become one of the best-selling video games of all time. The film is also directed by Eli Roth, so you know there will be tons of high-octane action and bold humor.

According to the synopsis:

Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s BORDERLANDS. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is coming to theaters on Aug. 9.