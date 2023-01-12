Brandy and Kathryn Hunter praise directors Max Eggers and Sam Eggers for giving them the courage to go all the way in new A24 horror film The Front Room.

While talking to Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum, Brandy said that her horror past of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer wasn’t what initially made her think she could take on the role of Belinda in The Front Room. She said that the challenge, instead, was attractive to her.

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, [that] was a long time ago. But what attracted me to the front room is the script. It was a great script,” she said. “I felt like the role was challenging and I always wanted to play something that can challenge me and push me to be a better actress and work with people like Kathryn Hunter that can bring out the best in you. And I was surrounded by a great cast. Sam and Max Eggers, great directors that made me feel safe enough to even try.”

Hunter, who plays Belinda’s creepy mother-in-law Solange, also loved the Eggers brothers’ guidance around Solange and Belinda’s intense relationship, which includes Solange wanting to take hold of Belinda’s child for herself.

“Max and Sam were extraordinary writers, wonderful adaptation, but also wonderful directors,” she said. “…I think audiences will love that aspect that it’s like a boxing match…There is that sort of absolute visceral kind of contest between [Solange and Belinda] that I think makes it so compelling–another punch and another punch. How many punches is Belinda going to take? She took a lot.”

The Front Room is now in theaters now.