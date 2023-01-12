Calah Lane and Timothée Chalamet talk about playing unexpected friends Noodle and Willy Wonka in this exclusive look at the upcoming film Wonka.

In the exclusive featurette, Chalamet, Lane and director Paul King opened up about what it’s like to bring this new story about the iconic chocolatier to life. In particular, they talked about how Wonka’s friendship with Noodle helped him on his journey to become the character we know of today.

“It’s almost like Wonka and Noodle were destined to be best friends,” said Chalamet.

Lane said that her character brings the smarts to the operation, whereas Wonka has all the creative ideas.

“He [is a] chocolate maker and she’s the one that’s got the brain and she’s like, ‘Okay, so this is what we’re gonna do,” she said. She added about Chalamet, “He’s knows how to put a smile on my face. He knows how to put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.”

King added about the characters, “What she [Noodle] brings to Willy is cynicism and reality and what he brings to hear is the power of dreams and imagination.”

Wonka also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Natasha Rothwell, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Freya Parker, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Rich Fulcher and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Rakhee Thakrar. King and Simon Farnaby wrote the screenplay, with David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly producing. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring executive produce.

The film’s synopsis, according to Warner Bros:

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Wonka comes to theaters Dec. 15.