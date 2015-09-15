Children of Blood and Bone has added 8 new actors, including Ayra Starr, Zackary Momoh and Saniyya Sidney has it rounds out its principal casting.

As Deadline exclusively reported, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde and Temi Fagbenle have also been cast. It was noted that Ayodeji and Garuba were both found through an open casting call in Nigeria.

Right now, it is unclear who they will be playing in the film, based on Tomi Adeymi’s novel.

The newly-cast actors join Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris and Tosin Cole, along with Regina King, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diaana Babnicova and Bukky Bakray.

Here’s the film’s logline:

In Children of Blood and Bone, in an African fantasy kingdom, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

The film will be released on Jan. 15, 2027. “I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s Children of Blood and Bone and the vibrant world of Orisha to life. Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora,” said Prince-Bythewood in a statement. “This is where our magic lies.”

Film rights to Adeymi’s trilogy were acquired by Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins, along with Motion Picture Group Presidents Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, after it was once attached to the now-defunct Fox 2000, then to Lucasfilm once Disney bought Fox/20th Century Studios.

Considered an instant classic, the bok trilogy has spent a combined 175 weeks on the New York Times best seller list. The series has sold almost 3 million copies worldwide and its critical acclaim includes a listing as one of the Top 100 Fantasy Book of All Time.