Love Island USA Season 7 star Cierra Ortega broke her silence on being removed from the villa earlier this week due to a resurfaced social media post.

As we previously reported, the reason why she exited the villa wasn’t revealed in the episode, but in the past week or so, she had been subject to controversy and backlash over an alleged, resurfaced Instagram story in which she used a derogatory term in reference to Asian features.

Breaking down what Cierra Ortega said as she broke her silence

In an over 4-minute long video posted on Instagram Wednesday night, Cierra said in part, “Now that I’ve been back in the U.S. for about 48 hours and I’ve had the chance to process, I now feel like I’m at a space where I can speak about this without being highly emotional because I am not the victim in this situation.”

She continued, “While I was in the Villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term. And before I get into the details, I want to first start by addressing not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance. It just doesn’t. And I just need you to know that I am so sorry, but this is not an apology video. This is an accountability video.”

She also addressed rumors and alleged screenshots that she doubled down on using the word and used it multiple times in different posts. She denied these claims, and included a screenshot of when she responded to someone who called her out for using the word.

Cierra’s apology and full on accountability in 2024…



I really hate you all. pic.twitter.com/mlsnsOgU1K — amaya’s papaya (@jacqueenin) July 10, 2025

“I think right now there are tons of things floating around, different screenshots with different time stamps and fueling this narrative that I sort of doubled down once people tried to correct me and was like, ‘Oh, like I don’t know, I’m still gonna use it,’ but that was not the case,” she continued. “The truth is that in that moment, the lesson was learned, the word was removed and it was a true learning moment for me and I think since that moment I’ve done so much growing as an individual, and I’ve tried my best to educate others who might be accidentally holding space for these types of words that could be offensive in their vocabulary.”

She went on to say that she “I completely agree with the network’s decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment, and the punishment has absolutely been received, for sure.”

Cierra Ortega says ICE has been called on her family amid backlash

The reality star then took time to address the hate and death threats that not only she has received, but her family as well, noting that it has been “extremely difficult.” She revealed that her family has had ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) called on them.

“My family doesn’t feel safe in their own home,” she said. “I’m receiving death threats, like it’s there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice, and if you want to know that you are heard and that I’m sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you that’s what will happen. All I can ask for is even if you won’t give me forgiveness, if you can just allow me to grow with grace and hopefully, instead of sitting here and trying to convince you that I am this amazing person who spreads light in the world and celebrates cultures and dynamics and backgrounds, then one day you can see that from me. I’m deeply sorry again, and I thank anyone who’s listening.”

Love Island USA, which airs each day except for Wednesday on Peacock, wraps Season 7 this Sunday.