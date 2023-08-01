During Sunday night’s episode of Love Island USA on Peacock, another Islander departed the competition for the second time this season.

Nearly 20 minutes into Episode 30, narrator Iain Stirling announced that Cierra Ortega had left the villa due to personal reasons.

The first time this season, an Islander departed the villa outside the scope of the dating competition itself was Yulissa Escobar in Episode 2.

Why did Cierra Ortega leave ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7?

The reason wasn’t addressed in the episode, but in recent days, she had been subject to controversy and backlash over an alleged, resurfaced Instagram story in which she used a derogatory term in reference to Asian features. Cierra’s leaving the villa left her partner, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, single.

What was different in Stirling’s announcement for Cierra vs. Yulissa was when Yulissa’s exit was announced by him, it was simply “Yulissa has left the villa.”

Amid the surfacing of the alleged old post, combined with polarizing audience reception to Cierra and other Islanders in recent episodes, she lost several hundred thousand followers on Instagram in the past week.

She’s yet to make a public statement about her exit yet, but now that she is out of the villa, it is likely only a matter of time before she speaks out about it.

When is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 finale?

Love Island USA airs episodes each day except for Wednesdays on Peacock. The season finale is on Sunday, July 13.