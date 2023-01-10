Season 7 of Love Island USA is on fire. And Cierra Ortega is one of the most talked-about stars. She was the first bombshell of the season, arriving alongside Charlie Georgiou at the end of the Season 7 premiere.

She instantly had the guys hooked, but had no trouble building a sisterly circle on the show. During most of the season, she’s been a part of one of the strongest couples on the show, pairing with Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe.

Here’s everything we know about Cierra Ortega outside of the villa, at least so far:

How old is Cierra Ortega, and what is her ethnicity?

The reality star is 25. She is of Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage, according to her Instagram bio. She is from Arizona, but now calls Los Angeles her home.

Per Marie Claire, in her Love Island USA Season 7 introduction, she said, “”I’m the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs. I don’t care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place.”

What does Cierra Ortega do for work, and where did she go to school?

Per Ortega’s LinkedIn, she went to school at The University of Arizona, and as Marie Claire reports, she “works in influencer management and creator and brand partnerships for companies.”

Aside from this, she’s also a content creator in her own right. Like most people her age, she’s taken over the content creation world, working with major brands like Khloe Kardashian’s Good American and Kim Kardashian’s Skims. She’s also had deals with Cupshe, Tanologist, and Urban Decay.

Cierra Ortega’s biggest hobby appears to be traveling

Cierra’s social media boasts her love of fashion and travel. Some of her destinations include Egypt, Thailand, Saint Martin, Costa Rica, Paris, and Italy.

She also appeared to be friends with other Love Island USA alums before entering the villa, including Season 5’s Johnnie Olivia and Season 5 and 6’s Kassy Castillo.