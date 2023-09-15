Colman Domingo and Demi Moore are set to share the screen in the upcoming romance film, Strange Arrivals.

Roger Ross Williams (Stamped from the Beginning) will direct the film.

“Strange Arrivals is inspired by the incredible true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who, in 1961, became the first reported case of an alien abduction, as they journeyed back from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls,” reads Variety‘s description of the film.

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Lang, and Anne Carey are producers on the film. Executive producers are Williams, Simon Gillis, Garth Davis, Thorsten Schumacher, Aaron Mahnke, Bob Pittman, Conal Byrne and Geoff Martz.

What Roger Ross Williams says about the film

“As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft is a dream,” said Roger Ross Williams in a statement, per Variety. “Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw. They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn’t be in better hands.”

What producers say about the project

“Roger is a filmmaker with a remarkable ability to draw out layered, deeply authentic performances and tell stories that resonate long after the credits roll,” said See-Saw Films’s Canning and Sherman. “His passion for exploring the depths of the human condition and his skill at navigating the blurred lines between truth, fear, and the unknown make him the perfect director to bring Betty and Barney Hill’s gripping story to life. With the powerhouse combination of Demi and Colman leading the cast, the film promises to be a captivating and unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Lang added, “This is a captivating love story, brought to the screen by the magnificent Jane Anderson. With Roger Ross Williams’ humane and potent directorial vision, and with the extraordinary Demi Moore and Colman Domingo, reimagining this iconic moment in history. I feel incredibly honoured to be a part of bringing this epic romance to audiences.”