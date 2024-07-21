Landman was one of the biggest series launches of late last year and the star-studded project quickly became one of Paramount+’s most popular shows.

Another massive hit for Taylor Sheridan and the universe of series that he is building over at Paramount+, the show had a shocking ending and planted seeds for a second season before it was even announced.

With the show likely going into production on Season 2 any day now, here’s a look at the ending of Season 1 and how it sets up Season 2.

What is the plot of ‘Landman’?

The series is co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Per the description, it is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman who is also the Operations VP at an oil company called M-Tex. The season revolves around how he investigates a fatal accident earlier in the season and the aftermath of that, as well as his relationships with others connected with the company and his own family. Jon Hamm played Monty Miller, the owner of M-Tex who is a longtime friend of Tommy’s. Demi Moore is Cami Miller, Monty’s wife and also a longtime friend of Tommy’s.

What happens with Tommy and the cartel?

Jiminez, a lower-level cartel leader, is upset with Tommy (now president of M-Tex…more on that later) over M-Tex’s operations, including how a drug van was accidentally exploded by the National Guard.

Things go a bit left as Tommy gets kidnapped by the cartel and tortured. But the cartel’s big leader, Galino (Andy Garcia), steps in, kills the other members who kidnapped Tommy and lets him go. Let’s just say in the future, they will have to have some sort of established dynamic. Galino wants them to work together, so they’ll have to figure out how to exist at the same time it looks like.

Does Monty die and what does this mean for Cami?

Yes, Monty does die at the end of Season 1. He ends up in the hospital and needs a heart transplant. And while we don’t officially see him die, Hamm isn’t returning for Season 2 and we do see the fact that the character flatlines as his family gathers around and mourns. Tommy initially suggests that Cami sell the company, but she doesn’t want to and wants to continue her husband’s legacy, and this means Tommy would become president of M-Tex and do day-to-day operations. Tommy then decides to work with Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), who he brings back, to plot out a deal.

This means Tommy will now work for Cami and she will essentially fill in the role that Monty was in Season 1 and have a bigger presence on the show as she works with Tommy to keep the operations afloat (and continue this legacy building) in the interim.

Season 2 reports and announcements give us hints to Demi Moore’s Season 2 role

Landman Season 2 was officially announced on March 17, prominently naming Thornton and Moore as the stars, hinting and Moore’s expanded role in Season 2.

For Puck News, Matthew Belloni reported, “Hamm only signed a one-season deal for Landman, and creator Taylor Sheridan’s plan was always for Demi Moore, who plays Hamm’s wife and was barely in season one of the Paramount+ hit, to become a main character in season two. Sheridan definitely lucked out when Moore became a hot commodity thanks to her awards season run for The Substance, just as Sheridan’s Lioness should get a bump from Zoe Saldaña winning the Oscar for Emilia Pérez. But I’m told Landman is also adding Sam Elliott as a main character for season two.”

Season 2’s confirmed cast for Landman

Per the Season 2 announcement, the cast of Landman Season 2 is confirmed to include, in addition to Thornton and Moore, returning cast members Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Landman Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+