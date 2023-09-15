The Season 4 finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has left everyone with one question in the ultimate cliffhanger: Did Kanan kill his mother?

The day following the finale’s premiere, it was revealed that the fifth season will be the final installment of the prequel that explores the origin Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original 2014 series.

To bring things full circle, the finale also introduces Shameik Moore as Breeze, the drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, New York City, who played a significant role in the early careers of flagship characters James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), and Kanan in the original series. Never seen, he was always referenced.

“With the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher,” Penn wrote in a statement. “I’m very proud of this series, and grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power universe.”

So, did Kanan kill his mother?

In the final scene of the episode “Gimme the Weight,” Kanan confronts his mother and fires a gunshot before the screen goes black, implying the fate of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, portrayed by Patina Miller.

“I can’t speak to all of Power. What I would say in general is that we all have complicated relationships with our parents,” Penn told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if there’s an intentional theme behind children killing their parents in the Power universe, as Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) was responsible for killing his father, Ghost, in the original series.

“Not nearly as complicated as Kanan’s relationship with Raq, but we do have complicated relationships, and it’s a very, very… how should I put it…fraught dynamic that exists between parent and child and child and parent. That’s one of the things we work out across these four seasons of Raising Kanan,” he continued. As far as [the question of] ‘Does Kanan kill Raq?’ We all heard the gunshot. That’s all that I’ll say.”

Is this Patina Miller’s exit from the show?

With speculation that Miller will not return to the final season as a series regular, Penn said fans of the show will have to stick around for what happens next.

“But look, whether Raq is in the next season or not, I think her presence will always be felt across this series in season five as much as it was felt in season one,” he told the outlet. “Raq has left her mark on these characters and these stories in a way that even if she isn’t there, she’s there. And that’s frankly, part of the fun of season five. Part of what’s interesting about season five is really seeing Raq’s impact across every character in this series, and I’m excited for people to see it.”