The tension and distrust between Raq and Kanan continues to grow in the trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4.

The season sees the return of stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods and Tony Danza.

New cast members this season include Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler, Sibongile Mlambo as Imani Okoye and Paul Ben-Victor as Phil Russo.

The official description reads:

In season three, Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother. After enduring her lies, Kanan assumed control of his life and took matters into his own hands by orchestrating the plan that ended in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin (London Brown) has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox has chosen a new path away from home.

Photo: Starz

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.

When does Season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ premiere

Watch the trailer below. The season premieres March 7 on Starz.

The second spinoff in the Power Universe, the series is executive produced by showrunner Sascha Penn. The creator and showrunner of the original Power series, Courtney A. Kemp, also executive produces through End of Episode, while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton executive produces through Canton Entertainment, with Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serving as executive producers.

Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.