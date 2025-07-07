The recently released trailer for “Wednesday” season two offers a tantalizing first look at what promises to be another thrilling chapter in Wednesday Addams’ journey at Nevermore Academy. Packed with stunning visuals, the new footage hints at major plot twists and emotional moments that already have the fandom buzzing with speculation and discussion. In the latest preview, Jenna Ortega’s character returns to school to a heartfelt welcome, with classmates singing her praises after heroically saving Nevermore in season one.

This moment highlights how much Wednesday has evolved, not merely as a solitary, enigmatic figure, but as a valued member of the Nevermore community. However, the tone quickly darkens as the titular character begins experiencing unsettling visions, including haunting glimpses of a troubling future and Enid’s fate. These prophetic moments kick off the season’s central mystery, thrusting Wednesday into a new mission to uncover dark secrets lurking beneath the surface. The trailer closes with a key detail: “Wednesday” season two will be split into two parts, with the first dropping on Aug. 6 and the second on Sept. 3.

Who is Enid’s boyfriend, and why do people ship her with Wednesday?

Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers) has a romantic interest in Ajax Petropolus, a Gorgon student at Nevermore Academy. Despite this, many viewers continue to ship “Wenclair,” a fan-favorite pairing between Enid and Wednesday Addams. Their dynamic, rooted in contrasting personalities and undeniable chemistry, leans into the classic “opposites attract” trope. The pairing has sparked ongoing debate and widespread enthusiasm among viewers, with many hoping the show will explore their relationship beyond friendship in future episodes.

Does Enid die in ‘Wednesday’ season two?

“Maybe Wednesday has the vision of Enid’s gravestone early on and starts suppressing her visions to the point that it starts to take a toll on her body,” one X user speculated after tapping into the Wednesday trailer. “I’m being so delusional, one trailer and I’m 100% Wenclair is gonna be canon,” another fan chimed in, obviously rooting for the pair to continue developing their bond in upcoming episodes.

Enid was alive and well at the end of season one. Wednesday’s rare and mysterious gift to see visions was gradually unveiled throughout past episodes, revealing her ability to glimpse possible futures and hidden truths. This supernatural talent set her apart and played a crucial role in solving the mysteries at Nevermore Academy –however, the season two trailer hints at a darker turn.

Wednesday is shown in tears after experiencing a vision that suggests she might be responsible for Enid’s death in the future. The moment is quite brief and lacks context, leaving fans to speculate on what’s to come and whether the vision will come true.

Is Lady Gaga in ‘Wednesday’ season two?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga confirmed that she will appear in season two of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. She’s set to play a mysterious new character named Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy alum and educator. Back in May, during the “Tudum 2025: The Live Event,” Gaga made a surprise appearance, performing fan-favorite tracks like “Bloody Mary,” “Zombieboy” and “Abracadabra.”

Prior to the official announcement, Gaga had teased her involvement, telling EW, “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret – but I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!” Fans are eagerly speculating about Rosaline’s role, wondering if she will serve as a mentor, antagonist or hold some hidden supernatural power that will deepen the mystery.

Who is not returning for the upcoming episodes?

As with any show, changes from season to season are inevitable – and Wednesday is no exception. Some cast members not returning for season two include Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and Yoko Tanaka (Naomi J. Ogawa). Regarding the former, creators have decided to move away from romantic storylines to place greater emphasis on the show’s macabre and gore-filled elements.

As for Yoko’s disappearance, Ogawa revealed on her Instagram that she would be parting ways with the series. “Due to the on going uncertain scheduling and not much progression in Yoko’s journey I decided to step away from season two,” she wrote while thanking her cast mates.

Who is the new villain this season?

In a six-minute sneak peek aired during Netflix’s Tudum event, viewers were introduced to a chilling new villain for season two, a serial killer known as the Kansas City Scalper, portrayed by Haley Joel Osment. The footage shows Wednesday tracking this mysterious figure, who is immediately established as a serious threat when he ties her up, only for Thing to heroically intervene.

Last season, Wednesday uncovered the killer’s identity through a psychic vision triggered during a kiss with Tyler Galpin. She then learns that Tyler is secretly the Hyde, a monstrous alter ego responsible for the murders at Nevermore Academy. Hydes are a type of outcast species awakened through chemicals or emotional trauma. Under the Hyde’s influence, Tyler committed the murders – often without any memory of the egregious acts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Enid wearing a wig on “Wednesday”?

Yes, Enid’s signature blonde hair with pastel pink and blue ends in Wednesday is actually a wig. The show’s hair and makeup team used it to create her vibrant “dip-dye” look, which was intentionally designed to reflect Enid’s playful and creative personality. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the show’s hairstylist, Tara McDonald explained, “Tim wanted her to look really colorful and as if she dyed her own hair.”

Is “Wednesday” season three coming out?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation that Wednesday has been renewed for a third season. However, rumors suggest that the series may be operating under the working title Nightshade & Raven for its potential third installment, with production possibly beginning in fall 2025. Still, these reports remain speculative. In an interview with Collider, Jenna Ortega addressed the possibility of a new season, stating, “We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”