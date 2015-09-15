The first trailer has dropped for Apple Original Films’ Guy Ritchie film Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and more– and it has major National Treasure and Indiana Jones vibes.

The cast also includes Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed and Stanley Tucci.

Here’s the film’s description:

Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

When will ‘Fountain of Youth’ be released?

Ritchie directs from a script by James Vanderbilt. The Skydance Media project is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films and James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein for Vanderbilt’s Project X Entertainment.

Executive producers are Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers, and Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella and Tara Farney,

Watch the trailer and check out film stills below. The film drops May 23 on Apple TV+.