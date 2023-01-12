Gen V will not go the recast route with Chance Perdomo’s role.

The producers of Prime Video’s The Boys spinoff wrote on social media that they are currently rewriting the second season and won’t find a new actor to play Perdomo’s character Andre Anderson out of respect for Perdomo and what he meant to the cast and crew. The show is planning for a May production, even with the reworking of the season’s storyline.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the producers wrote. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Perdomo died unexpectedly in March after a motorcycle accident. He was remembered by his cast mates as a loving, insightful, and thoughtful friend and colleague. Perdomo rose to prominence from his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. As a fan favorite, Perdomo became one of the rising stars of Hollywood. He was 27 years old.