Gizelle Bryant has an update on how fellow The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is doing in prison.

During her appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, Bryant told host Andy Cohen how her longtime frenemy is “running” things in jail.

Before diving into how Huger is doing, she confirmed Wendy Osefo has not talked to Huger since their tiff at the end of the most recent season.

Gizelle Bryant says ‘they absolutely love’ Karen Huger in prison

“I have been in contact with someone who is very close to her about her safety and all that,” Bryant said, according to Decider. “And from what I understand, they love her up in where she is right now. They absolutely love her. They are loving the Grande Dame. You know she is running that thing.”

She added, “I feel very good about the fact that she’s safe.” She also said how Huger’s husband Ray is “still adjusting” to the fact that his wife is in jail.

Huger is in the middle of her one-year sentence

Huger’s currently serving a year sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility for her March 2024 arrest for driving under the influence and six other traffic violations. Huger’s arrest came after an accident in which she was driving at high speed while drunk, totaling her car. Her defense was that she was swerving “to avoid the head-on collision” with another car she thought was coming towards her. However, video of her arrest showed Potomac fans just how inebriated she was that night.

We recently reported that according to The Washington Post, Huger’s most recent request for a work-release bid has been denied. However, with two months under her belt and reportedly gaining good conduct credits, her attorney believes Huger will be released by November of this year, before her one-year sentence is up.

Huger is not anticipated to return to the upcoming season of RHOP, which is expected to begin filming soon.