Hailee Steinfeld is the latest star joining Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s secretive genre film.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star is the latest cast addition alongside previously announced cast members Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell and Omar Benson Miller. Jordan will also star in what is believed to be a dual role as twin brothers.

Again, not much is known concretely about the film or the actors’ roles, but some leaks from sources have given clues that Mosaku might be a love interest to one of Jordan’s characters. O’Connell is also rumored to play a villain. However, as for Steinfeld and Lawson, their character descriptions or even hints have yet to be revealed.

Some of the clues sources have given about the film so far is that it is rumored to be set in the Jim Crow South and could be about Southern supernatural lore and vampires. The film is set to start production this month in New Orleans, the southern home of vampire lore.

Coogler wrote the film and will direct as well as produce through his company Proximity Media. Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing.

The film is set to come to theaters March 7, 2025.