The long‑awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2 arrives thirty years later, starring Adam Sandler once again as the iconic hockey‑jersey‑wearing golfer. Bigger, better and far funnier than the original, this Netflix original expands on the premise: a washed‑up Happy Gilmore returns to the golf circuit to support his daughter’s ballet dreams, facing a rival golf league and personal turmoil. What makes Happy Gilmore 2 a must‑see film isn’t just its outrageous, raunchy humour but its dizzying carousel of celebrity cameos. The movie is saturated with over 60 surprise guest stars, making the Happy Gilmore 2 cameos a standout topic among fans.

Indeed, Happy Gilmore 2 enlists a multitude of surprise cameos in the two‑hour sequel, with one‑third of them being notable professional golfers. Most of those pros appear as themselves—including John Daly, who hilariously plays a helper around Gilmore’s home throughout the film, living in Happy’s garage. The other two‑thirds of celebrity appearances span the likes of comedians, actors, NBA and WNBA players, record producers, professional wrestlers, famous rappers, sports analysts and even a champion NFL player and his father. A shortage of notable celebrity appearances is one cinematic element Happy Gilmore 2 certainly is not lacking.

Why are there so many cameos in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’?

Film pundits and entertainment sites suggest that Happy Gilmore 2 doubles down on nostalgia and spectacle. Reviews note that the sequel leans heavily on flashbacks and callbacks, using cameos more as fan service than narrative necessity. Opinion outlets point out that the modern streaming environment rewards shareable moments and surprise appearances. The result: one of the densest arrays of cameos ever packed into a comedy, aiming to spark virality and constant chatter.

Critics suggest the bloated cameo roster crowds the story, but it undeniably keeps audiences guessing. Literally, the next familiar face could appear any second. If you don’t like spoilers, you might want to stop reading. Otherwise, here’s a list of all the Happy Gilmore 2 cameos in the order they appear in the film.

Which members of the Sandler family appear in the film?

Happy Gilmore 2 places Adam Sandler’s real‑life family front and center among the cameos. His wife Jackie plays Vienna Gilmore’s dance instructor, while his daughter Sunny plays Vienna. Meanwhile, Sandler’s daughter Sadie appears in the film as an undercover FBI agent. His mother, Judy, also pops up in a brief cameo. These inclusions serve as both emotional grounding and inside‑family humor, and they count toward the number of Happy Gilmore 2 cameos. Fans of the original get a sentimental nod, while newcomers see Sandler’s off‑screen circle woven into the film’s comedic fabric: In memoriam: a heartfelt tribute to Cameron Boyce.

Adam Sandler includes a poignant homage to his late Grown Ups franchise co‑star Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2. In an early scene, Happy approaches a golf check‑in booth. As he walks in, the booth attendant watches a TV playing an episode of Disney Channel’s Jessie, featuring Boyce as Luke Ross. The glimpse lasts barely a few seconds—but it’s deeply resonant. The moment is delicate, wordless and feels like a wink-fast tribute that stays with you.

Sandler spoke warmly about Boyce to The Hollywood Reporter: “Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met – just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody.” Sandler added, “He felt like a family member to us when we were shooting Grown Ups. Of course, we were going to shoot with Cameron on Hubie Halloween … and we lost him. We think of him all the time. This was just a moment where we said, ‘Might as well throw Cameron in there. He’s the man. Keep him part of our family.’”

Those quotes reflect how Sandler has long honoured Cameron’s memory. Fans, cast and crew alike felt the emotional weight of the scene. Boyce’s mother expressed gratitude, saying in the Decider that Sandler “always finds a way to keep Cam’s memory alive, which warms our hearts.”

Is Tiger Woods in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’?

Despite the enormous professional golf cameo roster, Tiger Woods does not appear in Happy Gilmore 2. The cameo list includes many high‑profile names, such as Scottie Scheffler; Rory McIlroy; Bubba Watson; Bryson DeChambeau; Brooks Koepka; Nelly Korda; Nancy Lopez; Tony Finau; Rickie Fowler; Justin Thomas; Corey Pavin; and Paige Spiranac. So, despite the depth of golfers who appear, Tiger is omitted—probably to keep the list manageable.

Are the golfers in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ real golfers?

Yes. Every golfer in the film is a real professional player, many appearing as themselves. One scene includes retired legends Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Fred Couples and Nick Faldo seated together at the Tour Champions Dinner. Current pros such as Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa also appear in the dinner scene. The inclusion of these real professional golfers adds authenticity—and fuels discussion around the staggering number of Happy Gilmore 2 cameos that appear in the film.

Which golf course was the Netflix original filmed on?

Production details show filming took place in New Jersey between September and December 2024. The specific real‑world golf course was Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Reviews confirm the filmmakers built custom fairways and greens on location. Fiddler’s Elbow is a fully-recognized PGA facility and is the largest country club in New Jersey with 54 holes of golf. The setting was designed to evoke iconic championship golf in a fictional yet believable environment. The country club achieved that goal aesthetically, while providing a cinematic backdrop for many of the Happy Gilmore 2 cameos involving the professional golfers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Adam Sandler living while filming Happy Gilmore 2?

He reportedly stayed in New Jersey, close to the production sites. While precise details remain private, filming ran from September through December 2024 in that region and he was based nearby to shoot most scenes.

How much did Adam Sandler get paid for Happy Gilmore 2?

Neither Netflix nor Sandler’s production team disclosed exact figures. Reports suggest Adam Sandler’s deal with Netflix typically includes a large up‑front fee plus backend profit participation. Based on his previous deals, estimates place his compensation in the high tens of millions—but no official number is available.