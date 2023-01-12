BET has announced that the eighth season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas will premiere next month.

The first episode, “Dead Man Walking,” viewers will finally get to know what happened after Gary (Chido Nwokocha) was brutally stabbed at his and Andi‘s (KJ Smith) wedding.

What will happen in the Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 8 premiere?

According to BET, “Andi, along with the rest of her close-knit sister circle and even a few enemies, all have some explaining to do” after the fallout from Gary’s stabbing.

As previously reported, several of the show’s characters could be the culprit, and they all have their own reasons for hating Gary enough to put a knife in him. There’s also the matter of if Gary himself will survive the stabbing. Could he live and get revenge?

The series follows “a group of single Black females navigating love in their 30s, self-discovery, careers, and friendships through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals,” according to the official synopsis.

Along with Smith and Nwokocha, the series stars Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Angela “Angie” Beyincé, Branden Wellington and Kevin A. Walton.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is the number one series on all of television for Black adults between 18 and 49 years of age for the second consecutive year, as the network states. It’s also been named the number one series on cable for Black audiences, including Black adults between 25 and 54 years of age.

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas [and] BET’s increased fandom is a testament to BET’s strategic collaboration and expansive creativity with Tyler Perry Studios and the Sistas cast, which creates entertaining stories reflecting the Black experience,” BET said in a statement.

When does the new season of Sistas drop?

The new season premieres Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. on BET and BET Her.

Watch the trailer below: