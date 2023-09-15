It is not uncommon for biblical stories to find their way into mainstream media, and the latest to do so is Prime Video‘s House of David.

Bringing one of the most notable biblical narratives to life, stemming from an idea of creator and writer Jon Erwin, House of David chronicles the rise of the humble shepherd boy known to many as King David.

What is the biblical story of King David about?

House of David breathes new life into the ancient tale about David and Goliath. In the Bible, much like in the show, we meet David when he is a humble shepherd boy, soon to take on the role of a leader after King Saul, who eventually loses his divine favor as the first monarch of Israel.

Revered for its lesson on maintaining faith amid adversary, courage, and an overall story about resilience, the battle of David versus Goliath takes a greater peek inside, fervently relying on God even when the odds are stacked against you.

Detailed in 1 Samuel 17, David takes on the Philistine giant Goliath with just a single rock, slingshot and unwavering faith. No one expected him to walk away victoriously against a man almost quadruple his size. Still, he did, and the moment cemented his path to kingship while also serving as an example of the power of faith, courage and destiny.

House of David premiere episodes explained

According to an official synopsis for the show, “House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses power over the kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”

The opening episode, “A Shepherd and a King,” shows King Saul’s fall from grace after he succumbs to madness and loses his initial call as the leader of Israel.

Here, we meet a few of the key main characters who play an integral role in the show: David (Michael Iskander), Saul (Ali Sauliman) and Samuel (Stephen Lang).

Additionally, the episode features the discovery of David by the prophet Samuel. Guided by God’s vision, Samuel sets out to anoint a new king. On his journey, he encounters a young shepherd boy from Bethlem, beginning a transformative journey that ultimately changes the entire course of history.

The House of David premiere episode directly references 1 Samuel 16, when Samuel anoints David secretly, foreshadowing his destiny as king.

The second episode featured in the Prime Video series launch is “Deep Calls to Deep.”

Here, we find Saul in a different mental state as his family scrambles to control his reign. On the opposite end, this episode sets the tone for what is to come for David by showing viewers his desire to have a life that is more than his pastoral duties. He, however, is entirely unaware of the troubles that lie ahead.

The first two episodes of House of David premiered on Prime Video on Feb. 27. New episodes will debut on the streamer weekly until the finale on April 3.