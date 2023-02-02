Here’s the logline:

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. Ariana DeBose stars as “Chef” in this genre-bending thriller that explores the chaos she encounters both in and out of the kitchen.

Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas also star in the film alongside DeBose And Ferreria.

This is the second feature from writer-directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who prevously co-directed Blow the Man Down.

This is the latest in an ongoing collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, which started in 2019.

Food stylist Zoe Hegedus, who previously worked on Midsommar, Poor Things, Dune and Dune: Part Two, consulted on this film. Her work is specializing in “creating food for movies, TV series, immersive eating experiences, food installations and edible tablescapes,” per the studio.