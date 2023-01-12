Fans of Power Book II: Ghost are still reeling from the shocking death of one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

The fourth season is setting up for an explosive season finale when as the in the penultimate episode, Mary J. Blige’s character Monet Tejada gives up her life to save the life of her son, Cane (Woody McClain).

This is how Monet was killed off in Power Book II: Ghost

The episode starts with Monet’s life in jeopardy as Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Monet are waking to their deaths to an abandoned Staten Island amusement park. They were sent there by Carter (Michael Ealy) and Noma (Caroline Chikezie), who are expecting Russian mobsters to kill them, but they’re saved by Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray).

Monet and Tariq were then on borrowed time since Noma and Carter thought the Russians took care of them. Monet and Tariq use this time to create a plan to kill the double-crossers during their wedding. With more people coming to their aid, including Davis (Method Man), Effie (Alix Lapri), Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and others, they head to the wedding.

However, things go awry. Monet does get some shots off, taking some of her enemies out in the process, but when she tries to save Cane from being killed by Noma, she unfortunately dies in the process after being shot multiple times.

How fans reacted to Monet Tejada’s death

Bossip reports that fans of the series were shocked and saddened by seeing Blige’s character die, with one commenter writing social media how the scene “had me screaming at my TV.”

R.I.P. Monet Tejada!!! Went out like a G for her kids!!! 🙏🏾 #PowerGhost

Edit by: @kickbackdes_tt pic.twitter.com/NoMsqDE2rT — Power – Fan Source (@PowerTVFans) September 29, 2024

OOOO LORD HAVE MERCY THEY DONE KILT MY GIRL MONET OOOO GOD. SHE WENT OUT LIKE A G PROTECTING HER KIDS 😢 #PowerBook2 #PowerGhost #PowerBook2Ghost pic.twitter.com/WkmhSURUcH — 𝖳𝗋𝖾𝗒 𝖵𝗂 𝖡𝗋𝗂𝗍𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗂𝖺 🦇 (@therealtreyford) September 27, 2024

Now, with the season finale on the horizon, fans are on pins and needles as they wait to see how Tariq’s journey will conclude–and who will remain alive.