Natasha Rothwell finds out the highs and lows of Percocet in a one of the premiere episodes of Hulu’s newest comedy How to Die Alone.

The exclusive clip shows Rothwell’s character Mel taking some of the prescription pills before bed. When she wakes up, she’s feeling better than ever. In fact, she feels too good. As she goes about her day, her off-kilter high starts coming down fast.

The series follows Mel, “a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary,” according to the official synopsis.

Along with Rothwell, who also created the series, How to Die Alone stars Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims and KeiLyn Durrel Jones. Guest stars include Bashir Salahuddin, Elle Lorraine, Mcihelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Arkie Kandola, Kaylee Hamidi, Melissa DuPrey, Michael Hartney, Glenn Fleary and Jackie Richardson.

Rothwell and Vera Santamaria are co-showrunners and executive producers, with Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions producing with ABC Signature. Executive producers also include Jude Weng and Desiree Akhavan.

The first four episodes of How to Die Alone will premiere Sept. 13. The following two episodes will premiere Sept. 20, with the last two episodes premiering Sept. 27.

Watch the preview below: