Nico Parker is excited to be presenting the world her version of Astrid in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

Parker spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor, Tery Mangum, about taking on the beloved role from the animated films, describing what it was like to bring the animated world of Berk to life.

Bringing Astrid to life

“I think there is something, growing up with these movies, I feel like I kind of know them so well, and I’m such a huge fan of them myself. So I also feel like I tapped in somewhat to like the fan experience of How to Train Your Dragon because I’m such a fan of the animated movies,” she said. “I think that there’s something about the world [that] is so immersive and the characters are so lovable and so they feel, despite the fact that it’s a world surrounded by dragons, everything actually feels really real and kind of as, to me at least, as grounded as it could be. And so I think people just really resonate with them.”

“I think our dream always was that if anyone sees an element of themselves in this movie or something that, you know, if they feel like a bit of an outsider or they feel different and they see themselves in Hiccup or they see themselves as more of an Astrid or whatever it is…I think that the idea that people can resonate and see elements of themselves or feel attached to anything in the movie is always the dream. And to have had it have such a warm reception coming out and to be welcomed with such open arms has been, has been a real privilege.”

Redefining representation in fantasy storytelling

Parker also commented on how she has handled playing a character who was originally a different race in the animated film. She said that learning from the examples of actors like Zendaya, Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi, who have all played characters who were traditionally white in other adaptations, helped her prepare for her task of playing Astrid.

“Those actresses were so important to me growing up and I mean, I remember really vividly kind of seeing Zendaya for the first time and just being like obsessed with her because there was something about seeing someone on screen that looks more like you than anyone else ever really has that feels so affirming in a way,” she said. “And so the idea that anyone could ever look at me and feel that way, that any kid could ever think of me in the way that I thought of those brilliant actors that you just named was the dream always.”

“I also think it’s important to speak about that and to shed light on the fact that inclusivity is actually a really wonderful thing and change is really beautiful,” she continued. “So much of [the concept of acceptance] is actually just in the movie. [The film’s message of] how brilliant acceptance is is really, really special. And I do credit those women to a lot of who I am now and how I behave. It’s really, really special.”

Watch the full interview below.

How to Train Your Dragon is currently playing in theaters.