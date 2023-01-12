Nico Parker is in full Viking mode in the latest How to Train Your Dragon trailer.

The new trailer gives fans a closer look at Parker, who plays the live-action version of Astrid. She stars alongside Mason Thames, who plays live-action Hiccup.

How to Train Your Dragon follows the same storyline as the Dreamworks animated film based on Cressida Cowell’s book series. Hiccup is the first of his Viking clan to realize that the dragons, creatures they thought were their sworn enemies, are actually their allies in a bigger fight for peace.

Gerard Butler reprises his role as Chief Stoick the Vast, who he voiced in the original animated film series. The cast also includes Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur.

Here’s the official description:

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Parker) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Frost) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

Dean DeBlois directs from his own script. DeBlois also produces with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. The film comes to theaters June 13.