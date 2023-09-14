Abbott Elementary‘s fan base has grown like wildfire since the show’s December 2021 debut. The famed mockumentary style sitcom has garnered massive attention for its dry humor, witty dialogue and heartfelt narratives. It has become a cultural phenomenon by offering sharp commentary about the education system in America (Philly, more specifically). Despite some of the more somber elements like major budget cuts, the show also gives viewers something to root for. Whether that’s the love connection between Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) or Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) hilarious commentary, there’s something for everyone. The show’s potential seems endless, but as of late, there’s been cancellation rumors brewing. Here’s everything we know about Abbott Elementary‘s future.

An early season four finale left fans worried

Despite swirling rumors and confusion online, Abbott Elementary is more popular than ever. But fans seemed to be going on a downward spiral after the show’s schedule was posted recently. In an Instagram post, it was revealed that the season four finale would be coming earlier than fans expected, on Apr. 16.

In the comments, users were quick to express their concern. One fan exclaimed, “What y’all mean season finale??? I’m not ready for school to end yet words that I would never say in my life I just said it because Abbott is my favorite school.” Another declared, “Summer school is a thing. Give us a good lil six episode mini series this summer.” Needless to say, fans are enamored and cancellation is not an option in their eyes.

With it being such a beloved sitcom, it’s understandable that fans have a bit of anxiety about the show ending prematurely. It has surely happened before (RIP to Natasha Rothwell’s How To Die Alone). But fans of Abbott Elementary do not have to worry for now. It is doing well with high ratings and critical acclaim, so all signs suggest that the show’s future is anything but uncertain. According to ABC News, Brunson and her colleagues are just taking a little summer break.

Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ be back for more?

Earlier this year ABC network surprised fans of the show with some exciting news. Season five is on the way and is set to be released in fall 2025. The network confirmed that fans can, “Join your favorite staff and students for more #AbbottElementary on ABC and stream on Hulu” before the next season’s release. And as if that wasn’t enough to get fans hype, they also shared the announcement in true Abbott Elementary fashion. Fans learned about the upcoming season in a heart-touching Instagram post featuring the adorable student actors from the show. Brunson also posted about the new season on Instagram, with a short but sweet caption consisting of a few playful emojis.

What viewers can expect from season five

With all the character development in season four, this major news has fans excited about what season five might entail. With things heating up between the central characters, Ava Coleman’s (Janelle James) newfound romance and many other Abbott Elementary teachers entering a new season of life, so much could go down in the new season. One thing is for sure, the IT hunk O’Shon (Matthew Law) will be making a comeback. The success of the show thus far has certainly added fuel to the fire for fans who are invested in the tumultuous yet relatable lives of the Abbott staff.

Quinta Brunson, who is also a writer and executive producer of the show, has plenty of motivation to keep the show going too. Even beyond the loyal fanbase, she’s on the up and up. The 35-year-old won the Emmy for best comedic actress in the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which was a major milestone. Brunson is the first Black woman to win in over 40 years, following Isabel Sanford from The Jeffersons, who won in 1981.

On top of that, Abbott Elementary won best comedy television series at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The show seems to be just getting started and the sky is the limit. Fans amping up for season five of the show can tune in live on platforms like Hulu+, Sling and Youtube TV.