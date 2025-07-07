Ballard is the latest addition to the Bosch universe. Premiering on Prime Video on July 9, this series picks up where Bosch: Legacy left off, spotlighting Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who was first introduced in the Legacy finale. Created by Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood and executive-produced by Bosch author Michael Connelly, Ballard adapts Connelly’s novels featuring the characters as they team up on cold-case investigations

Set in Los Angeles, the story follows Ballard as she leads an underfunded LAPD cold-case unit made up of volunteers and a few seasoned officers. As she delves into a serial killer case that includes an unidentified “John Doe,” she uncovers a decades-long departmental conspiracy. The first season dropped all ten episodes at once and has already garnered critical acclaim, earning a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a stellar cast, gritty cold-case plots and close ties to its predecessors, Ballard is both a true spinoff and a standalone crime drama.

Why did they stop making ‘Bosch’?

Bosch, Prime Video’s longest-running original series, ended in 2021 after seven successful seasons – not due to waning interest, but largely because of budget concerns. Hollywood insider Adam Leipzig explained in a YouTube video, “When a show is really successful and it’s gone on multiple seasons, every season costs more. The writers cost more, the actors cost more, production costs more – and at a certain point, it just costs so much per episode that the network doesn’t want to pay the money anymore.” There may have also been concerns about a lack of remaining source material to sustain the series. It’s likely the showrunners felt they had fully explored Detective Harry Bosch’s journey within the LAPD and decided it was time to pivot to a new storyline.

How Prime Video’s new spinoff ties into the greater story

Prime Video’s new spinoff, Ballard, ties directly into the Bosch cinematic universe by continuing the story of LAPD detective Renée Ballard, who was introduced in the Bosch: Legacy finale. Created by the same producers, Ballard expands the universe through new cases, deeper LAPD conspiracies and cross-series character arcs. It honors the original while carving out a fresh narrative path, making it an essential part of the evolving Bosch world. In an interview with Collider, actress Maggie Q revealed that she diligently shadowed LAPD detective Mitzi Roberts, the real-life inspiration for the character in Michael Connelly’s books.

Speaking on how they wanted the new show to differ from the original Bosch series, Maggie said, “Michael Connelly and the producers alike – we all agreed, when we sat down before I even took this, that if we weren’t doing something different, then what are we doing? she explained. “And because we all agreed on that, I thought, ‘Yeah, this will be fun to find,’ like you said, ‘our place within a place.”

Is Bosch going to be in ‘Ballard’?

Yes, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) absolutely appears in Ballard. He’s not just a cameo – Bosch plays a significant supporting role across several episodes, working alongside Renée Ballard and the cold-case team on a case he once pursued. In a recent interview with the Today show, actress Maggie Q. shared how supportive her co-star has been, mirroring the mentorship Bosch provides in the series.

“He passed me the baton in front of the LAPD police chief and said, ‘Here we go,’” she recalled. “I looked at [the chief] and said, ‘We need your support,’ because they were very helpful with Bosch and gave them a lot of access. So, we’re hoping for that same thing.”

Also rounding out the cast are Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch (now an LAPD officer herself) and Danielle Moné Truitt as Detective Paulina Calderon, who viewers might recognize from Legacy. In Ballard, she returns as part of the RHD team, working alongside Maggie Q’s character. Elsewhere, Diana Maria Riva plays Chief Valdez – LAPD’s new chief, who has a complicated relationship with Ballard.

Will there be a season two of ‘Ballard’ on Prime?

As of now, Prime Video has not officially renewed or canceled Ballard for season two. The series premiered on July 9, 2025, with all ten episodes released simultaneously However, co-creator Michael Connelly has expressed optimism and confidence in the series’ potential, drawing parallels to Bosch’s unexpected longevity. He mentioned they’re “very confident” it will appeal to audiences and hopes a second season will be greenlit, as Screen Rant reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does RHD stand for in Bosch?

In Bosch, RHD stands for Robbery-Homicide Division. It’s the specialized unit within the LAPD that handles serious crimes like armed robberies and homicides, where Detective Harry Bosch and other main characters often work.

What to watch if you liked Bosch?

Bosch: Legacy continues Harry Bosch’s journey as a private investigator, while Ballard focuses on detective Renée Ballard solving cold cases. Also consider The Wire for its deep look at crime and law enforcement, True Detective’s intense storytelling, Mindhunter’s FBI profiling, Line of Duty’s anti-corruption plots and Longmire’s modern Western detective work. All offer rich characters and complex mysteries.